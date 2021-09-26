Fire breaks out in a Revolutionary Guards research center in Tehran-state media
Fire broke out in one of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) research centers in the west of Tehran on Sunday evening, state media said. "On Sunday evening a fire broke out in one of the IRGC … research centers in the west of Tehran.
Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 22:08 IST
Fire broke out in one of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) research centers in the west of Tehran on Sunday evening, state media said. "On Sunday evening a fire broke out in one of the IRGC … research centers in the west of Tehran. Three people were injured and the fire has been contained," Iran state TV quoted a statement from the Guards as saying.
No reason was given for the incident.
