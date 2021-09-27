Left Menu

Set up digital archive to recognise contribution of workers in making new parliament building: PM

Reviewing the ongoing construction work of the new parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a digital archive must be set up to recognise the contribution of workers employed there. He also told officials to ensure COVID-19 vaccination and monthly health check-up of all workers engaged at the site, a Prime Ministers Office PMO statement said on Monday.

Reviewing the ongoing construction work of the new parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a digital archive must be set up to recognize the contribution of workers employed there. He also told officials to ensure COVID-19 vaccination and monthly health check-up of all workers engaged at the site, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement said on Monday. The prime minister had visited the site on Sunday evening and had emphasized the timely completion of the project. He interacted with workers engaged at the site and also enquired about their well-being. Prime Minister Modi stressed that they are engaged in a ''pious and historic'' work. The digital archive at the site should also reflect their personal details, including their name, place they belong to, their picture while noting their contribution to the construction work, he said. Workers should also be given a certificate about their role and participation in this endeavor, the statement said. The surprise inspection by the prime minister was done with a minimal security detail, and he spent over an hour at the site, it added. Government officials have said that the new building will be ready by Parliament's winter session in 2022.

The new parliament building will have an area of 64,500 square meters.

It will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas, and ample parking space.

In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while the Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for members.

