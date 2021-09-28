Parties ready with names for Tuirial assembly by-polls in Mizoram

Most political parties in Mizoram are ready with names of candidates they will be fielding for the by-elections to the Tuirial assembly seat which was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to be held simultaneously with three parliamentary constituencies and 29 other assembly seats in various states on October 30.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and Congress have already named their candidates.

MNF will field K. Laldawngliana, head of a state-run public sector undertaking, while Congress has nominated party leader and former legislator Chalrosanga Ralte as the party's contender for the upcoming by-poll.

Main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) will soon announce its nominee, party president Lalliansawta told PTI.

However, the BJP is yet to decide whether or not to contest the upcoming by-poll, party sources said.

The bypoll to the Tuirial assembly was necessitated by the death of incumbent MLA Andrew H. Thangliana of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), who died on August 17.

In the present 40-member Mizoram assembly, the ruling MNF has 27 members, ZPM (6), Congress (5), while BJP has 1.

However, five of the six ZPM legislators had contested the state assembly in November 2018 as independents as the party had not obtained registration before the poll. Only Lalduhoma is among six members, who was elected on the party ticket after winning the bypoll to Serchhip seat in April this year. The last date for filing nomination papers for the by-polls to three parliamentary seats in two states and a Union Territory and 30 assembly seats in 14 states, including Mizoram (Tuirial) will be October 8, the Election Commission said in a notification.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature for three parliamentary seats and all assembly seats except in Assam, Bihar, and West Bengal will be 13 October, while scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on October 11, it said.

The last date for withdrawal and scrutiny of papers for assembly seats in Assam, Bihar, and West Bengal will be October 16 and October 11 respectively.

Counting of votes for all the by-polls will be held simultaneously on November 2, the notification said.

