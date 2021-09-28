Hockey star P R Sreejesh calls on Kerala CM

Olympian P R Sreejesh, goalkeeper of the Indian hockey team that won the bronze medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, on Tuesday met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office here.

The hockey player gifted his no.16 hockey jersey to the CM.

After meeting Sreejesh, the CM in a Facebook post said that the hockey player was an integral part of the team which created history by winning bronze at the Olympics after a gap of 41 years.

Sreejesh also has played a significant role in giving international prominence to Indian hockey, the CM said and wished him that he can achieve more laurels for himself and the nation.

''I am very happy to see Sreejesh in person and share some happy moments with him,'' Vijayan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)