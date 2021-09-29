Left Menu

Need substance to any future France-Australia talks, says French presidential official

France is preparing itself for a substantial conversation with Australia when the time comes after Canberra ditched a defence accord with Paris for a partnership with Britain and the United States, a French presidential official said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-09-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 00:26 IST
Need substance to any future France-Australia talks, says French presidential official
  • Country:
  • France

France is preparing itself for a substantial conversation with Australia when the time comes after Canberra ditched a defence accord with Paris for a partnership with Britain and the United States, a French presidential official said on Tuesday. France has accused its allies of stabbing it in the back when Australia opted for nuclear-powered submarines to be built with U.S. and British technology instead of a multi-billion dollar French submarine programme.

But while France has sought to mend fences with Washington, it has frozen its contacts with Canberra. Paris had considered the partnership with Australia dating back to 2016 as the cornerstone of its Indo-Pacific policy and French officials say they feel particularly betrayed by Canberra, which they say gave them no indications despite beginning plans to switch deals 18 months earlier.

"This conversation (between President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Scott Morrison) needs to be prepared in a serious way," a French presidential official told reporters in a briefing. "It's not about whether there will be a conversation, but in the current context we need a substantial conversation. We are preparing it."

In the immediate aftermath of the submarine deal change, France recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington. France's envoy to Washington is set to return to the United States on Wednesday. The French official said no date had been set for the return of their Australian envoy although he would at some point to deliver a message that would frame future contacts between the two countries.

Australia has said it regretted the recall, and that it values the relationship with France and wants to keep engaging with Paris on issues, including the Indo-Pacific.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
2
Amazon Connect gets three new capabilities including voice ID authentication

Amazon Connect gets three new capabilities including voice ID authentication

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global
4
NASA launches powerful Landsat 9 satellite to monitor Earth's landscapes

NASA launches powerful Landsat 9 satellite to monitor Earth's landscapes

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021