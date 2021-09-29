Left Menu

Japan's ex-top diplomat Kishida to become new PM
Image Credit: Twitter(@kishida230)
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida has won the governing party leadership election and is set to become the next prime minister.

Kishida replaces outgoing party leader Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is stepping down after serving only one year since taking office last September.

As the new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Kishida is certain to be elected the next prime minister on Monday in parliament, where his party and coalition partner control the house.

Kishida beat Taro Kono, the vaccinations minister, in a runoff after moving ahead of two female candidates Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda in the first round.

