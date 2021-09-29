Left Menu

Author Raghuvendra Tanwar meets PM, talks about his work on partition

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 14:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed author and academic Raghuvendra Tanwar who met him and spoke about his work on India's partition.

Modi said he had an ''outstanding discussion'' with Tanwar who spoke about his work on India's partition as well as other aspects relating to history. ''He is a fine mind and am glad to see his passion towards history,'' the prime minister tweeted and posted pictures of Tanwar presenting him his works.

