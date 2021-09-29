Tunisian president names Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian President Kais Saied has named Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister and asked her to quickly form a government, the presidency said in a statement on social media on Wednesday.

Romdhane is a university engineering professor with World Bank experience, the local Mosaique FM reported. Saied dismissed the previous prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed wide executive powers in July and has been under growing domestic and international pressure to form a new government.

