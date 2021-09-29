Left Menu

Tunisian president names Romdhane as prime minister

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 16:04 IST
Tunisian President Kais Saied has named Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister and asked her to quickly form a government, the presidency said in a statement on social media on Wednesday.

Romdhane is a university engineering professor with World Bank experience, the local Mosaique FM reported. Saied dismissed the previous prime minister, suspended parliament and assumed wide executive powers in July and has been under growing domestic and international pressure to form a new government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

