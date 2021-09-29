Left Menu

BSP launches its official Twitter handle

I would appeal to everyone to follow the official account of BSP and strengthen the movement, BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said in a tweet.He tagged party supremo Mayawati with hashtags JaiBhim and JaiBharat.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-09-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 21:04 IST
BSP launches its official Twitter handle
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the crucial 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the BSP on Wednesday formally announced its Twitter account and requested people to follow it and strengthen the BSP movement.

''Just to inform everyone that the official account of the Bahujan Samaj Party has been verified @bspindia. I would appeal to everyone to follow the official account of BSP and strengthen the movement,'' BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra said in a tweet.

He tagged party supremo Mayawati with hashtags #JaiBhim and #JaiBharat. BSP president Mayawati had for the “first time” joined Twitter in February before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to interact with the media and masses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021