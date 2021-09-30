Left Menu

Brazilian soccer head suspended amid sexual harassment case

The president of the Brazilian soccer confederation was suspended for 21 months as a sexual harassment case against him proceeds. After the first case became public, two other women said they had been sexually harassed by the executive.

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 30-09-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 11:10 IST
Brazilian soccer head suspended amid sexual harassment case
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Brazil

The president of the Brazilian soccer confederation was suspended for 21 months as a sexual harassment case against him proceeds. The body's general assembly on Wednesday voted 27-0 to keep Rogério Caboclo out until one month before his term ends in March 2023.

The 48-year-old Caboclo, whose term began in 2019, was first suspended by the confederation's ethics committee in June after a former secretary formally made accusations against him. That decision was extended until the general assembly's vote. Caboclo is also under investigation by Rio de Janeiro state prosecutors. After the first case became public, two other women said they had been sexually harassed by the executive. One of Caboclo's deputies, Ednaldo Rodrigues, took over Caboclo's duties.

''All the 27 voters who head state federations had access to the whole content of the case against Caboclo,'' Rodrigues said after the decision. ''Those who had doubts on how to vote were fully convinced that the crime of harassment took place. Every violence must be tackled, especially against women. This can no longer happen in our house.'' Caboclo only needed the support of seven voters to return to his job. Caboclo denies any wrongdoing. His last major task while the president was to persuade Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to controversially hold the Copa America in Brazil after the tournament was pulled from Colombia and Argentina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021