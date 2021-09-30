Kejriwal's claims of achievements in healthcare sector in Delhi brazen lies: Sukhbir

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of ''lying brazenly'' about his government's so-called achievements in the healthcare sector in Delhi.

Badal's statement came on a day when Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal promised the people of Punjab a ''health guarantee'' with free treatment and medicines at government hospitals if his party is voted to power in the assembly elections early next year.

Badal alleged that health facilities in the national capital are a "disaster and the worst" in the country.

"Delhi became a national health disaster under Kejriwal especially on the Covid front. Kejriwal had presided over the total collapse of the health infrastructure in Delhi and should not try to mouth lies and mislead Punjabis with false promises when he had failed to achieve anything,'' said Badal.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president said, "We have a track record of delivering on our promises. We have established AIIMS, PIMS, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences and upgraded all community health centres in Punjab during our term in office. Kejriwal has not done a single thing.'' Early in the day in Ludhiana, Kejriwal made six promises which he described as a health guarantee for the people and said free and better treatment will be available at all government hospitals in the state if his party wins the polls.

Kejriwal also said his government has changed the shape of government hospitals in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the SAD president welcomed former MP Varinder Singh Bajwa back into the party fold from the Congress. He also appointed Bajwa as senior vice president of the party.

