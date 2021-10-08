Left Menu

Central African Republic rebel attack death toll rises to 20

Twelve people were initially reported killed in Tuesday's attack, in which the rebels ambushed and set fire to the three trucks travelling to the small town of Alindao from Bambari, the seat of the war-torn Ouaka prefecture. The authorities blamed the attack on the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), an alliance of rebel groups formed ahead of last December's presidential election to oppose President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

Reuters | Bangui | Updated: 08-10-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 21:17 IST
Central African Republic rebel attack death toll rises to 20
  • Country:
  • Central African Republic

The death toll from an attack three days ago by rebel fighters in Central African Republic on a small convoy of semi-trucks filled with passengers has risen to 20, a local official said on Friday. Twelve people were initially reported killed in Tuesday's attack, in which the rebels ambushed and set fire to the three trucks travelling to the small town of Alindao from Bambari, the seat of the war-torn Ouaka prefecture.

The authorities blamed the attack on the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), an alliance of rebel groups formed ahead of last December's presidential election to oppose President Faustin-Archange Touadera. The rebels, who are backed by former president Francois Bozize, could not be reached for comment.

"The definitive death toll is 20 deaths and six injuries," Victor Bissekoin, the prefect of Ouaka, told Reuters. "The assailants left the town but we cannot yet speak of calm." Touadera on Thursday declared three days of national mourning for the victims.

The CPC launched a major offensive before December's election, prompting the latest violent surge in a country that has rarely known stability since independence in 1960. Central African Republic descended into chaos in 2013 when mostly Muslim rebels ousted Bozize, sparking reprisals from mostly Christian militias.

Since then, a patchwork of rebel groups have continued to control vast swathes of territory and regularly commit abuses against the civilian population. The violence has forced about a fifth of the country's nearly 5 million people to flee their homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021