Advancing Christian Welfare: Insights from the Justice J B Koshy Commission Report

The Kerala government has made public the Justice J B Koshy Commission report, addressing various challenges within the state's Christian communities. This 364-page document was handed over to church leaders on Saturday evening, after receiving Cabinet approval on February 26.

Appointed in February 2021, the commission, led by Justice J B Koshy, along with members Christy Fernandez and Jacob Punnose, assessed educational and financial issues. They made 284 recommendations aimed at advancing the welfare of Christian minorities, including Latin Catholics, converted Christians, and those in the high ranges and coastal areas.

The report advocates for additional educational and employment reservations, career-oriented courses, and welfare schemes based on population ratios. It also suggests protections for Christian heritage sites, and assistance for community farmers, among other benefits. The Kerala Latin Catholic Association has pledged to pursue the implementation of these recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)