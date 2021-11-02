PM Modi greets people on Dhanteras

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Dhanteras on Tuesday. Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali festivities, and people consider it an auspicious day to buy gold or utensils. The day is also observed by believers as the birth anniversary of Dhanvantri, the God of Ayurveda. Modi tweeted, ''Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Dhanteras.''

