Left Menu

New office-bearers of TDB take charge

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-11-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 13:01 IST
New office-bearers of TDB take charge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ruling CPI(M)'s nominee K Ananthagopan was sworn in as president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and CPI's Manoj Charalel as a member on Monday at a function held at its headquarters here, officials said.

Devaswom secretary S Gayathree Devi administered the oath of office to the new functionaries in the presence of dignitaries including Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil, MLAs Mathew T Thomas and Jineesh Kumar, and TDB member PM Thankappan.

Ananthagopan and Charalel were nominated by the government after former President N Vasu and member K S Ravi completed their tenure on Saturday.

The new president said he would study all the issues including the current financial position of the Devaswom Board and take all necessary steps for the upliftment of the Devaswom Board. Most of the temples in the erstwhile Travancore region including Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple are managed by the Travancore Devaswom Board, an autonomous body formed as per the Travancore Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act of 1950. TDB is one of the oldest Devaswom boards in the southern state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021