New office-bearers of TDB take charge

Ruling CPI(M)'s nominee K Ananthagopan was sworn in as president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and CPI's Manoj Charalel as a member on Monday at a function held at its headquarters here, officials said.

Devaswom secretary S Gayathree Devi administered the oath of office to the new functionaries in the presence of dignitaries including Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil, MLAs Mathew T Thomas and Jineesh Kumar, and TDB member PM Thankappan.

Ananthagopan and Charalel were nominated by the government after former President N Vasu and member K S Ravi completed their tenure on Saturday.

The new president said he would study all the issues including the current financial position of the Devaswom Board and take all necessary steps for the upliftment of the Devaswom Board. Most of the temples in the erstwhile Travancore region including Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple are managed by the Travancore Devaswom Board, an autonomous body formed as per the Travancore Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act of 1950. TDB is one of the oldest Devaswom boards in the southern state.

