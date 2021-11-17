Sikkim CM to stand from Soreng-Chakung in next assembly polls

Gangtok, 17 Nov: Chief Minister PS Golay will run from the prestegious Soreng-Chakung constituency in West Sikkim for the state assembly polls in 2024, his son and MLA Aditya Golay said on Wednesday.

Golay was speaking at the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) coordination meet in Soreng.

Soreng-Chakung currently represented by Aditya Golay, has been represented in the past by Nar Bahadur Bhandari who was chief minister of Sikkim for 15 years from 1979 onwards. The Golays also hail from Singling in Soreng-Chakung constituency.

“When the CM's ticket is announced from Soreng there should be no one standing from the opposition,” he said while appealing to people for their support for the chief minister.

He added that P S Golay has “always mentioned that he has not got an opportunity to serve the people of Soreng-Chakung constituency which is why he will stand from here”.

He appealed to people to support him so that he could concentrate on campaigning elsewhere. “We should make him win from this constituency,'' the MLA said.

PS Golay was earlier a Minister in the Sikkim Democratic Front party government and set up SKM in 2013-14 and stormed to power in 2019 state assembly elections. Golay who did not contest the assembly polls in 2019, was later elected through a by-election from Poklok-Kamran.

