Biden fit for duty, polyp removed -White House physician

U.S. President Joe Biden, who underwent a physical examination and colonoscopy on Friday, remains fit for duty and able to execute his responsibilities without any accommodations, his physician said in letter released by the White House. Kevin O'Connor, the president’s physician, said the colonoscopy found a "benign-appear polyp" that was easily removed.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2021 04:14 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 04:14 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden, who underwent a physical examination and colonoscopy on Friday, remains fit for duty and able to execute his responsibilities without any accommodations, his physician said in letter released by the White House.

Kevin O'Connor, the president’s physician, said the colonoscopy found a "benign-appear polyp" that was easily removed. "Histologic evaluation is anticipated to be completed early next week," the physician said. "The president has never had colon cancer."

O'Connor also said Biden has exhibited an increased frequency and severity of “throat clearing” due to reflux, which warranted a detailed exam. That examination found no tumors, ulcers, cancer or other serious conditions. Biden's gait also appear "perceptibly stiffer and less fluid," than in the past, O'Connor wrote. The exam attributed much of the stiffness to wear and tear of the spine, he said.

Biden briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris for more than an hour as he underwent a colonoscopy Friday morning.

