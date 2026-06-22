Fire at training centre in India's Lucknow kills at least 15
At least 15 people, mostly students, died in a devastating fire at an animation training centre in Lucknow, northern India, on Monday, authorities confirmed.
- Country:
- India
At least 15 people, most of them students, were killed in a fire at an animation training centre in Lucknow city in northern India on Monday, authorities said.
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