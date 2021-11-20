RSS misleads people: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Accusing the RSS of misleading people, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday dared it to merge itself with the BJP and come out in open to fight on the basis of ideology.

He said the RSS calls itself a cultural organisation and claims no interest in politics but the RSS members mislead people and support the BJP.

Gehlot said the BJP government at the Centre is just for the name and it is the RSS that actually rules. "Who is ruling (the centre)? The RSS is ruling. Why don't they say this openly? An RSS 'pracharak' is the prime minister of the country, why don't these people admit it? If they have the courage, the RSS should merge with the BJP and fight on ideology. Let the people decide," he said at the Kisan Vijay Diwas programme here The programme was held to celebrate farmers' ''victory'' following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming parliamentary session.

Gehlot said the BJP came to power by misleading people in the name of religion instead of fighting on the basis of ideology.

"These are the people who came to power by misleading the country. It takes two minutes to provoke people in the name of religion and caste. Igniting fire is easy but once the fire is lit, dousing it is difficult," he said.

"You do politics in the name of religion and then you say you have come to power with a huge mandate. Is this a victory?" he asked.

He said the Congress party has seen many ups and downs and asked the workers not to worry.

"We have no enmity with the BJP or RSS, it is the fight of ideology," he said.

Gehlot said the farmers have emerged victorious despite the central government and BJP ''discrediting and defaming'' them. "I salute farmers who suffered hardship in one year and this is the victory of their struggle and sufferings," he said.

