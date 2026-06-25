Resilient Japan withholds quake's fury: A testament to preparedness

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Japan's northeast coast on Thursday, causing no significant damage or tsunami alert, and sparing nuclear facilities, as confirmed by authorities.

The Japanese government promptly formed an emergency response team to monitor the quake's impact in the Tohoku region and stay prepared for any relief operations, stated Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara. Centred off Iwate prefecture's coast, the quake's epicenter reached a depth of about 50 km, yet no tsunami issues apart from minor sea level changes were reported by the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Aomori prefecture experienced the strongest tremors, marked at a 6-plus level on the Japanese intensity scale, rendering standing or moving without crawling impractical. Tohoku Electric Power confirmed no discrepancies at its Onagawa and idle Higashidori nuclear plants, a sentiment echoed by the Nuclear Regulation Authority for other nearby facilities.

The East Japan Railway suspended some train services, including Tohoku Shinkansen high-speed rail operations, for safety assessments, alongside closures of Aomori's expressway routes for inspections. As Japan frequently endures earthquakes due to its seismically active nature, preparedness remains crucial, stemming from the hard-learned lessons of the March 2011 catastrophe, which saw a record magnitude 9 earthquake trigger a devastating tsunami and subsequent nuclear crisis.