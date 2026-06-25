Taiwan Expressed Its Thanks After The Us

Taiwan has extended its gratitude to the United States, Britain, France, and Germany, which have voiced concerns over activities by the Chinese Coast Guard near its eastern coast.

The Chinese government, asserting dominion over Taiwan, dispatched its Coast Guard ships in June, citing a 'special maritime traffic law-enforcement operation.'

Taiwan, backed by international allies, rebuffs China's claims, arguing that Beijing's actions threaten global trade and violate international law.