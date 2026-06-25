Taiwan Asserts Regional Stability Amid Maritime Tensions

Taiwan has expressed appreciation for support from the U.S., Britain, France, and Germany after China sent Coast Guard ships to waters off the island's east coast. China claims these waters as its territory, but Taiwan argues such actions violate international law and threaten regional peace and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taiwan Expressed Its Thanks After The Us | Updated: 25-06-2026 06:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 06:23 IST
Taiwan Asserts Regional Stability Amid Maritime Tensions
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Taiwan has extended its gratitude to the United States, Britain, France, and Germany, which have voiced concerns over activities by the Chinese Coast Guard near its eastern coast.

The Chinese government, asserting dominion over Taiwan, dispatched its Coast Guard ships in June, citing a 'special maritime traffic law-enforcement operation.'

Taiwan, backed by international allies, rebuffs China's claims, arguing that Beijing's actions threaten global trade and violate international law.

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