Taiwan Asserts Regional Stability Amid Maritime Tensions
Taiwan has expressed appreciation for support from the U.S., Britain, France, and Germany after China sent Coast Guard ships to waters off the island's east coast. China claims these waters as its territory, but Taiwan argues such actions violate international law and threaten regional peace and stability.
Taiwan has extended its gratitude to the United States, Britain, France, and Germany, which have voiced concerns over activities by the Chinese Coast Guard near its eastern coast.
The Chinese government, asserting dominion over Taiwan, dispatched its Coast Guard ships in June, citing a 'special maritime traffic law-enforcement operation.'
Taiwan, backed by international allies, rebuffs China's claims, arguing that Beijing's actions threaten global trade and violate international law.
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