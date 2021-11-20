Samyukt Kisan Morcha to hold scheduled programmes till Nov 29 despite repeal of farm laws: BKU leader Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said that the scheduled programmes of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) would go on despite the Centre repealing the farm laws. Tikait was talking to ANI after the conclusion of SKM's core committee meeting.

"The programmes of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which include Lucknow Mahapanchayat on November 22, an event here on Singhu Border on November 26 and the programme to visit Parliament on November 29 will go on," Tikait told ANI. Asked about the meeting, he said that issues like Minimum Support Price (MSP), cases against farmers during the protests and a memorial dedicated to farmers who died during protests were discussed in the meeting.

"We will present these issues to the government whenever it talks to the farmers. We have said that the talks should continue. If this issue is heading towards resolution, it should go that way," he added. The farmer leader said that the Centre should have taken the decision to repeal farm laws earlier.

"The longer an agitation goes on, the more is the damage caused to both the sides," he added. Regarding Asaduddin Owaisi's comments on the centre repealing CAA after farm laws, he said, "We are not aware of that. However, they both are 'maama-fuffi' and they can talk it out."

Asked about the remark of Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu calling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his big brother, Tikait said that Sidhu could have had said this since they used to play a lot of cricket with earlier. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020, namely The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

However, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement repealing three farm laws, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the farmers' agitation has not ended. BKU leader Tikait has said that issues like cases against farmers, electricity bills, MSP guarantee need to be resolved before the conclusion of the agitation. (ANI)

