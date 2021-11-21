Libyan interim PM registers presidential bid

Libya's interim Prime Minister, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, registered as a presidential candidate on Sunday despite having vowed not to do so as a condition of taking his current post and despite contested election rules that may rule him out.

Dbeibah's entry into a race that now features many of Libya's main players of the past decade of chaos adds to the turmoil over a vote that is due to take place within five weeks, but for which rules have not yet been agreed.

