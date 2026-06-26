Entertainment Industry Buzz: Breaking Records and Big Moves

The 2026 World Cup has set a new benchmark by surpassing the 1994 attendance record, drawing in over 3.6 million spectators, according to FIFA. Concurrently, the soccer event is poised to break sports gambling records as an expanded format raises high expectations in the industry.

In corporate developments, Microsoft's Xbox is set to increase its console prices, attributing the rise to the growing global component crisis. Meanwhile, Sony Pictures has made a $100 million investment in the immersive technology company Cosm, broadening its presence in innovative entertainment experiences.

In other headlines, Comcast-owned Sky is on the verge of acquiring ITV's broadcast unit, while Taylor Swift's potential New York wedding has become a topic of speculation, adding a layer of intrigue to the entertainment news landscape.