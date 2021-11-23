Left Menu

MPHRC issues bailable warrant against Indore DIG for disregarding orders

PTI | Indore | Updated: 23-11-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 20:18 IST
The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) on Tuesday issued a bailable warrant against Indore's deputy inspector general (DIG) for allegedly disregarding three of its orders in separate cases. The MPHRC has issued a bailable warrant of Rs 5,000 against DIG Manish Kapooria and also served a show cause notice to him, an official said.

The commission has ordered the DIG to appear in person before it to give his explanation in the matter, he said.

The rights body had directed Kapooria to submit a report on the matter of an old-man who was allegedly being harassed by his son and daughter-in-law and two other cases, the official said. Despite being sent a number of reminders in the matter, the senior police official did not bother to respond to them, it was stated.

