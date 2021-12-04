Left Menu

Ex-CM of undivided AP Rosaiah no more

He served as Chief Minister of the AP from September 3 after the demise of YS Rajasekhar Reddy till November 25.

Former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Konijeti Rosaiah died on Saturday, party sources said.

He was 88.

Rosaiah died while being taken to a private hospital here after he fell ill this morning, they said. He also served as the Governor of Tamil Nadu from August 31, 2011 to August 30, 2016.

Rosaiah’s political journey began in 1968 as an MLC. He served as Chief Minister of the AP from September 3 after the demise of YS Rajasekhar Reddy till November 25.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed sympathies over the death of Rosaiah, an official release said.

Rao recalled Rosaiah as the leader who brought laurels to the posts he held and is known for his patience, gentleness and simplicity. The CM has conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Several Congress leaders including TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy expressed condolences. Reddy in a statement said Rosaiah has the record of tabling state budget for 15 times as Finance Minister of the undivided AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

