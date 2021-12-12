Rahul Gandhi understands neither Hindu nor Hindutva, says VHP's Satyendra Jain

Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks during his Jaipur rally on Hindus and Hinduwadis, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national joint general secretary Surendra Jain on Sunday said that the leader does not have an understanding of either Hindu or Hindutva. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had said during his Jaipur rally that the country belongs to 'Hindus', not 'Hinduwadis'.

"Rahul Gandhi is among the most confused leaders in Indian politics. He does not know what he says and means. He has an understanding of neither Hindus nor Hindutva. He does not even know whether he should share his gotra with his father's maternal grandfather or with his grandfather. Hindu always tells his gotra by associating it with Dada (Grandfather). He should tell what their gotra is? What his clan is? What happened to their grandfather that Rahul Gandhi wants to hide," said Jain while talking to ANI. Responding to the mention of Mahatma Gandhi made by the Wayanad MP during the rally, Jain said that the leader has not read about Mahatma Gandhi either.

"Mahatma Gandhi had said that Swaraj meant Ramraj and also defined Ramraj. He had said that as soon as the country becomes independent, we will end religious conversion and cow slaughter. What does Rahul have to say to this? The people he aims to target also talk about these same things," he added. Earlier during his rally, Rahul Gandhi had termed Mahatma Gandhi as a 'Hindu' and Nathuram Godse as a 'Hinduwadi'. (ANI)

