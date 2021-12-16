U.S., Saudi Arabia, UAE, Britain say encouraged by Sudan agreement
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 19:45 IST
The United States and other nations on Thursday said they are encouraged by the political agreement in Sudan and the reinstatement of Abdalla Hamdok as prime minister.
The U.S. State Department, in a joint statement with Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Britain, also urged that protesters in Sudan be protected from violence.
