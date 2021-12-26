Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh cabinet withdraws ordinance on panchayat election

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has withdrawn a recently issued ordinance for conducting the panchayat election.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-12-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 14:44 IST
Madhya Pradesh cabinet withdraws ordinance on panchayat election
MP home minister Narottam Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has withdrawn a recently issued ordinance for conducting the panchayat election. The state government said that the proposal has been sent to Governor Mangubhai Patel, said Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting regarding the OBC reservation. During the meeting, the way to implement the triple test to decide the reservation in Panchayat elections was discussed. Madhya Pradesh is mulling over granting 22 per cent reservation for OBC in panchayat polls. Statistical data will be collected for this purpose. The government is also keeping an eye on the strategy of other states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021