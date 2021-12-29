Left Menu

India, Philippines close to finalising BrahMos missile deal

In what could be a major success for the Narendra Modi government's defence export push, India is expected to soon get export order from Philippines for BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 22:27 IST
The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In what could be a major success for the Narendra Modi government's defence export push, India is expected to soon get export order from Philippines for BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. "India and Philippines are in an advanced stage of negotiations over the sale of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. Export order likely to be placed soon," government sources told ANI.

"DRDO and BrahMos Aerospace together have been pushing hard for exports of this missile to friendly foreign countries: for the last few months," sources said. The Indian government's defence export push is coming from the DRDO stable as it bagged orders for a 'made-in-India' weapon locating radars from the Armenian government recently.

India is likely to bag more orders for the missile system from friendly countries as it is negotiating at an advanced stage with some other nations too. The missile is also getting more capable due to added range and other modern technologies getting incorporated into it.

Senior scientist Atul Dinkar Rane has been appointed as the new head of the BrahMos Aerospace Limited and he has worked with the firm since its inception days. (ANI)

