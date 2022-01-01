2 people killed in landslide, more feared trapped at mining site in Haryana's Bhiwani district

Two people have been killed and many are feared trapped after a landslide at Dadam mining zone here on Saturday, police said.

They said around half-a-dozen dumper trucks and some machines were buried under the debris caused by the landslide which occurred around 9 am in Tosham block.

They said three people have so far been taken out of the debris and of them, two have died. ''Two people have died in the incident,'' Bhiwani Chief Medical Officer Raghuvir Shandilya told PTI.

The deceased have been identified as Toofan Sharma (30), a native of Bihar, and Binder (23), who hailed from Baganwala in Haryana's Jind district, the CMO said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Siwani) Manoj Kumar said four to five people may still be trapped under the debris.

However, some locals claimed that the number of those trapped could be more.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that he was in constant touch with the district administration to ensure swift rescue operations.

''Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured,'' he said in a tweet.

State minister J P Dalal took stock of the situation and told reporters the administration's priority was to rescue the trapped people and that a team of doctors had arrived at the site. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that illegal mining was going on under the Khattar regime and asked the BJP government who was responsible for these deaths.

In a tweet, he also asked the state government whether it would order a judicial probe into the alleged mining racket.

