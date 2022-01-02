Nadda to visit Hyderabad on Jan 4

BJP national president J P Nadda will arrive in the city on Tuesday to attend the annual meeting of RSS to begin from January 5.

Nadda will reach Hyderabad on January 4 evening to take part in the three-day meeting, Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, General Secretary of BJP in Telangana, said.

The state unit of BJP held a preparatory meeting at its office here on Sunday ahead of Nadda's visit.

Recently, the RSS has said 'Samanvay Baithak' (coordination meeting) of the chief functionaries of various organisations inspired by the Sangh would be held from January 5 to 7 here.

''The Samanvay Baithak (coordination meeting) of the chief functionaries of various organisations inspired by the RSS working in different areas of social life will be held from 5th to 7th Jan, 2022 at Bhagyanagar, Telangana,'' the RSS said on twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)