Left Menu

Nadda to visit Hyderabad on Jan 4

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-01-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 22:31 IST
Nadda to visit Hyderabad on Jan 4
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national president J P Nadda will arrive in the city on Tuesday to attend the annual meeting of RSS to begin from January 5.

Nadda will reach Hyderabad on January 4 evening to take part in the three-day meeting, Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, General Secretary of BJP in Telangana, said.

The state unit of BJP held a preparatory meeting at its office here on Sunday ahead of Nadda's visit.

Recently, the RSS has said 'Samanvay Baithak' (coordination meeting) of the chief functionaries of various organisations inspired by the Sangh would be held from January 5 to 7 here.

''The Samanvay Baithak (coordination meeting) of the chief functionaries of various organisations inspired by the RSS working in different areas of social life will be held from 5th to 7th Jan, 2022 at Bhagyanagar, Telangana,'' the RSS said on twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022