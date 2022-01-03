Left Menu

SC adjourns for 2 weeks Suvendu Adhikari's plea seeking transfer of Mamata Banerjee's plea from Calcutta HC

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the plea of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari seeking transfer of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition challenging his election from Nandigram constituency outside the state, for two weeks.

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the plea of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari seeking transfer of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition challenging his election from Nandigram constituency outside the state, for two weeks. A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli adjourned the case after senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for Adhikari was held up in another court.

The case relates to the election petition moved by Mamata Banerjee before the Calcutta High Court challenging Adhikari's election win from the Nandigram constituency in the West Bengal Assembly polls. Adhikari later approached the apex court seeking transfer of Banerjee's plea, pending in the Calcutta High Court, outside the State.

The Calcutta High Court had in July last year issued notices to Adhikari, the elected candidate of BJP, and directed that the records and papers in relation to the election be preserved during the pendency of the petition. In November, the High Court had adjourned the hearing of the election petition on the ground that a transfer petition has been filed by Adhikari before the top court and is currently pending adjudication. (ANI)

