Owaisi an election agent of SP, BSP, Congress in UP, AIMIM is their 'B team', says deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday took a jibe at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi saying that he is working as an election agent for Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Bahujan Samaj Party and AIMIM their "B-team". "Samajwadi Party promotes communal hatred, it divides people on the basis of religions. Congress conspires to separate people while Bahujan Samaj Party is a casteist party. Owaisi's AIMIM is their B-team," Sharma said.

He further alleged that earlier Samajwadi Party used to provoke minorities and polarize them and now they are doing this work with the help of AIMIM. "Owaisi works like an election agent for SP and BSP," the deputy CM remarked.

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Sharma said that the state is on the path of development and urged political parties to not divide the people by promoting racism and communism. On Opposition calling out BJP over Brahmin community alleged being angry with the party, Sharma said, "Whenever elections approach, they use this dialogue. Brahmin does not denote a caste, but a sanskar. It is a way to live a good life that carries forward and represents Indian culture. Would these Opposition parties have revived Kashi Vishwanath Corridor? No. Would they have constructed Ram mandir? No."

"They have misunderstandings about Brahmins and BJP works on 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. Thus, their casteist thinking has always been defeated," Sharma said. Confidently emphasizing that the BJP will win the upcoming Assembly elections, he said that the party will break its own record of 2017.

Elections are due in the state this year. (ANI)

