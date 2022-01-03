Randhawa says he is 'hurt' over Akal Takht Jathedar's statement

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Monday objected Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh's statement, in which he had said the SAD will get stronger if the Sikh community strengthens the SGPC and the Akal Takht. In a letter to Giani Harpreet Singh, Randhawa said he was “hurt” when the Akal Takht Jathedar made an appeal to strengthen the SAD. Randhawa appealed to the Jathedar to instead act against the Badals for their alleged “anti-panthic” activities. Randhawa also expressed his displeasure over holding of ''panthic ikath'' by the Akali Dal at the Golden Temple complex on Sunday to protest the incidents of sacrilege attempt, including at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple last month. Giani Harpreet Singh on Sunday had said the Sikh community would not tolerate any interference in its religious affairs and urged it to strengthen the Akal Takht and the SGPC.

''The SAD will get stronger automatically,'' Singh had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)