Preparations in full swing for National Youth Festival on Jan 12: Puducherry L-G

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 04-01-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 16:52 IST
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said the Union Territory government was making elaborate arrangements to host the 25th National Youth Festival beginning here on January 12 marking the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The festival will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the L-G said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting a healthcare centre run by an NGO in Kalapet here, she said the National Youth Festival was part of a series of events being held to highlight the progress of the nation in the 75th year of its independence.

She said more than 7,000 youth from across the country will take part in the events in Puducherry held in association with the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

''Holding the youth festival in Puducherry is a proud feeling,'' she said, adding that Union Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur will visit the UT on Wednesday to oversee the arrangements and logistics for the forthcoming festival.

She said it was also planned to inaugurate through videoconferencing the Kamaraj Manimandapam, which is a dream project of Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy that is set up at Karuvadikuppam on the East Coast Road, during the visit of the Prime Minister.

