Left Menu

Tunisia's powerful union criticizes president's roadmap out of political crisis

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 04-01-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 23:59 IST
Tunisia's powerful union criticizes president's roadmap out of political crisis
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's powerful UGTT union criticized on Tuesday the president's roadmap out of political crisis saying it does not break with individual rule and exclusion, in its first comment on the president's plan.

President Kais Saied said last month he would call a constitutional referendum in July, a year to the day after he seized broad powers in moves his opponents call a coup, and that parliamentary elections would follow at the end of 2022.

The referendum would take place on July 25, following an online public consultation that will start in January. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the de...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022