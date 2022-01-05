Biden administration finalizing purchase of COVID tests, to be distributed for free
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2022 01:53 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 01:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration is finalizing contracts for 500 million rapid COVID-19 tests that it plans to distribute for free to Americans who request them, spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. Psaki said the website to be used to request the free tests will be up and running later this month.
President Joe Biden announced the free test initiative in December as the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus swept the country and sent Americans scrambling to find tests.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden announces intent to appoint four Indian-Americans to AANHPI Advisory Commission
Biden to urge Americans to get vaccinated as Christmas nears
Biden to announce new actions to protect Americans, help hospitals battle Omicron
As COVID-19 fuelled the drug crisis, Native Americans hit the worst
WRAPUP 10-Biden calls on Americans to vaccinate to fight Omicron as Europe braces for 'storm'