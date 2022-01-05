Biden administration finalizing purchase of COVID tests, to be distributed for free

The Biden administration is finalizing contracts for 500 million rapid COVID-19 tests that it plans to distribute for free to Americans who request them, spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. Psaki said the website to be used to request the free tests will be up and running later this month.

President Joe Biden announced the free test initiative in December as the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus swept the country and sent Americans scrambling to find tests.

