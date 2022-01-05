Left Menu

Conspiracy hatched by Cong: Pralhad Joshi on lapse in PM's security in Punjab

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 05-01-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 18:40 IST
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday described the ''security lapse'' in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's travel that led to him being stranded on a flyover in Punjab a ''conspiracy hatched by the Congress''.

Modi's Punjab visit was cut short after a ''major security lapse'' as he was stranded on a flyover for 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters, prompting the Union Home Ministry to seek an immediate report from the state government and strict action against those responsible.

Joshi alleged that it appears to have been part of a pact between the Congress and Pakistan to detain the prime minister for so long near the Pakistan border.

''It is not an ordinary incident. You all know about the proximity of Punjab Congress leaders, especially Navjot Singh Sidhu, with Pakistani leaders. He embraces them,'' he said.

''Based on the news and video clippings I saw on TV, I can say it was a conspiracy hatched by the Congress in full knowledge of the state government,'' Joshi, who is also the BJP's election in charge, said.

He said the Congress will have to answer to the whole nation for this lapse.

