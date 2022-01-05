PM Modi greets former BJP chief Murli Manohar Joshi on birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi on his 88th birthday on Wednesday.

He also visited the veteran leader at his residence. ''Birthday wishes to Dr Murli Manohar Joshi Ji. He is widely respected for his intellect and monumental contributions to national development. He has been at the forefront of grooming many Karyakartas. Prayers for his long and healthy life,'' Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, the prime minister said, ''Met Dr Murli Manohar Joshi Ji and greeted him on the special occasion of his birthday. I have had the honour of working with Joshi Ji for many years. Several Karyakartas, including myself, have learnt so much from him.'' A former union minister, Joshi was part of the BJP's leadership troika in the late '80s and '90s along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani.

