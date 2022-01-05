PM Modi greets former BJP chief Murli Manohar Joshi on birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi on his 88th birthday on Wednesday.He also visited the veteran leader at his residence. Prayers for his long and healthy life, Modi tweeted.In another tweet, the prime minister said, Met Dr Murli Manohar Joshi Ji and greeted him on the special occasion of his birthday.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi on his 88th birthday on Wednesday.
He also visited the veteran leader at his residence. ''Birthday wishes to Dr Murli Manohar Joshi Ji. He is widely respected for his intellect and monumental contributions to national development. He has been at the forefront of grooming many Karyakartas. Prayers for his long and healthy life,'' Modi tweeted.
In another tweet, the prime minister said, ''Met Dr Murli Manohar Joshi Ji and greeted him on the special occasion of his birthday. I have had the honour of working with Joshi Ji for many years. Several Karyakartas, including myself, have learnt so much from him.'' A former union minister, Joshi was part of the BJP's leadership troika in the late '80s and '90s along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
25 lakh of 30 lakh homes given under PM Awas Yojana registered in name of women in Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi at rally in Prayagraj.
Govt decision to raise women's marriage age to 21 is causing pain to some: PM Narendra Modi's jibe at rivals.
5 years ago goons ruled UP streets, now CM Adityanath has shown them their rightful place: PM Narendra Modi at Prayagraj rally.
25 lakh of 30 lakh homes given under PM Awas Yojana registered in name of women in Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi at rally in Prayagraj.
If I am a Hindu, then Hindutva indicates my character: RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi