National Commission for Minorities chief slams Punjab CM over breach in PM's security

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 22:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

National Commission for Minorities Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Wednesday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the ''security lapse'' during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state, saying he has brought ''disgrace'' to his office by making ''cheap excuses''.

Lalpura also hit out at those who had blocked the road, saying they can never be a Sikh or a farmer.

Earlier in the day, Modi's Punjab visit was cut short after he was stranded on a flyover for 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a ''major lapse'' in the Prime Minister's security and sought an immediate report from the state government and strict action against those responsible.

The Punjab Chief Minister later expressed regret but asserted that there was no security lapse.

''Shame on the chief minister, who tried to justify road blockade by saying those who want to meet can find the way. Why doesn't he say that we (Congress government) arranged a roadblock and stopped the BJP workers,'' Lalpura said in a tweet.

''Shame on the person who brought disgrace to the chief minister's office by making such cheap excuses,'' he added.

In a statement earlier, Lalpur lashed out at the Punjab government over the incident and said it has failed in providing ''protection to democracy'' as it couldn't provide ''a free passage'' to the prime minister's convoy.

''Those who blocked the road can never be Sikhs or farmers. Who were they and why (do) they want anarchy in Punjab?” he posed.

