Left Menu

U.S. President Biden to lay out Trump's 'singular responsibility' in Jan. 6 attacks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 23:22 IST
U.S. President Biden to lay out Trump's 'singular responsibility' in Jan. 6 attacks
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden will lay out the "singular responsibility" his predecessor, Donald Trump, had on the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capital during his speech marking the one-year anniversary on Thursday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

Psaki said Biden will “lay out the significance of what happened in the Capitol and the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw and he will forcibly push back on the lies spread by the former president in an attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters as well as distract from his role in what happened.”

(Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Samsung joins HCA to enhance smart home experience

Samsung joins HCA to enhance smart home experience

Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022