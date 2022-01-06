Deb offered puja for Modi

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's entourage was stalled by a demonstration in Punjab which was seen as a security breach, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb offered Puja at Meher Kalibari, a shakt temple here offering prayers for Modi's long life and good health.

After offering the puja Deb tweeted, “May lord Shiva protect our `Adarniya' (beloved) Prime Minister @narendramodi from all evil forces and grant him an `Aarogya Jeevan' (illness free life). #LongLivePMModi.” In a separate tweet, Deb strongly condemned Punjab government for its inability to contain the security breach and said, “I strongly condemn the acts of Punjab government which affects democratic principles and sends a wrong message. Protestors were given access to the PM’s route even after giving prior notice to the state government officials. This is really worrisome as it concerns PM’s security”.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP on Thursday held torch rallies in all eight districts and 23 sub-divisions of the state to protest the security breach during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Punjab.

Deb led the state-level rally starting from BJP state office in Agartala in the evening, which moved through different parts of the capital city, while other party leaders led rallies at district and sub-division level.

Tripura BJP spokesman Subrata Chakraborty blamed the Congress, which is the ruling party in Punjab, for the incident and said it was ‘harmful for democracy’.

“Countrymen will give a befitting reply to the Congress for its act and Tripura Congress also needs to be prepared to face it,” Chakraborty told the media.

