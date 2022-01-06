ECI meets AIIMS chief, ICMR DG to review COVID-19 situation ahead of Assembly polls in five states

Ahead of Assembly polls to five states, the meeting of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and top officials of the health ministry on Thursday to review the COVID-19 situation was attended by AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria and ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava, informed official sources. The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was also present at the meeting.

As per sources, a complete review of the prevailing COVID-19 situation was done during the meeting. The inputs of medical experts were taken on ensuring the safety measures during elections. It was also discussed that complete vaccination among voters and staff should be mandated, sources said.

The law and order situation in poll-bound states ahead polls was also held with Union Home Secretary, they added. Earlier on December 27, 2021, the meeting was held between Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and poll officials where they held discussions over the steps needed to conduct polls in the safest manner amid the emergence of a new variant Omicron.

The officials also sought suggestions and a detailed report from Union Health Secretary Bhushan on improving its COVID-19 protocol for poll campaigning, polling days, and the dates of counting. The Election Commission is prepared for the assembly polls and is expected to announce the dates soon of Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Manipur legislative assemblies are ending on different dates in March and Uttar Pradesh will end in May. (ANI)

