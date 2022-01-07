Left Menu

Biden will leave to Justice Dept consequences Trump should face for Jan. 6 attack - White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 00:48 IST
Biden will leave to Justice Dept consequences Trump should face for Jan. 6 attack - White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden will leave to the Justice Department the decision on what consequences former President Donald Trump should face for his role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

"The president wants the Justice Department and the Attorney General to act independently, as the attorney general demanded when he accepted the job, and as the president expected and demanded from any attorney general he was going to select," Psaki told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Biden accused Trump of spreading a "web of lies" https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-call-trump-threat-democracy-us-capitol-attack-anniversary-2022-01-06 to undermine U.S. democracy in a speech on the anniversary of the deadly attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters who tried to undo his 2020 election defeat.

