BJP workers perform 'yagya' for Modi's 'long life' in Rajasthan

BJP workers performed a 'Mahamrityunjaya Jaap' and 'havan' at many places in the state on Friday to wish for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

One such ritual was performed at the Shiva temple in Jaisalmer in which the party's state president Satish Poonia also participated. According to a party spokesperson, Poonia performed the ritual along with the workers of BJP Mahila Morcha.

On behalf of the party's OBC Morcha, 'Mahamrityunjay Jaap' and 'Havan' was performed in Jaipur.

At the same time, BJP workers staged a sit-in in Jaisalmer in connection with the alleged lapse in the security of the PM in Punjab.

Poonia also sat on the dharna and raised slogans against the Punjab government and the Congress.

''Congress is not standing with the country on the matter of lapse in the security of the Prime Minister, due to which the conduct of Congress looks like anti-national,'' Poonia said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, along with some of his cabinet ministers, also performed the same 'yagya' to pray for Modi's long life.

