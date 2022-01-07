Ethiopia releases opposition party leader

Ethiopian authorities have released opposition party leader Eskinder Nega, his party said on Friday, after he spent 1-1/2 years in prison. Eskinder, who founded the Balderas for Genuine Democracy party, was charged at the High Court in September 2020 with terrorism.

The former dissident blogger and journalist had been arrested earlier in 2020 after riots that followed the killing of political singer Haacaaluu Hundeessaa in Addis Ababa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)