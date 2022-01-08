Kazakh president tells Putin that 'terrorists' are still active

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Saturday that Kazakhstan was still being subjected to "terrorist" attacks in some places despite measures to quell unrest.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan would relentlessly pursue what he called the fight against terrorism, according to a statement on the Kazakh presidential website.

