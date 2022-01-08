Left Menu

PM Modi lauds feat of 2 crore children getting vaccinated

Lauding the feat of over two crore youngsters in the 15-18 age group getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for continuing the momentum.He tweeted, Excellent Over 2 crore children between the age group of 15-18 vaccinated against COVID19 since 3rd January.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 20:03 IST
He tweeted, ''Excellent! Well done my young friends. Let us continue this momentum. Urging everyone to follow all COVID-19 related protocols and get vaccinated, if you haven't already.'' He was reacting to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's tweet regarding the feat.

''Shielding Young India against COVID-19. Over 2 crore children between the age group of 15-18 vaccinated against #COVID19 since 3rd January. Congratulations to all my young friends who got vaccinated,'' he had said.

Vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group began on January 3 in the country.

