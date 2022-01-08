New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) These are are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

D ES19 PB-LD DGP 1987-batch IPS officer V K Bhawra made Punjab's new police chief Chandigarh: Senior IPS officer Viresh Kumar Bhawra has been appointed as the new director-general of Punjab police, an official order said on Saturday. DES21 PB-POLICE-TRANSFERS SSP Ferozepur among 7 IPS officers transferred in Punjab Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Saturday transferred seven IPS officers including Senior Superintendent of Police, Ferozepur. DES38 PB-POLL-CONTEST Five-cornered contest on cards in Punjab Chandigarh: As the Election Commission of India announced dates for the assembly polls, Punjab is likely to see a five-cornered contest this election, a marked shift from a traditional duel between the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal. DES49 PB-POLL-BADAL Declaration of poll dates signals end of anarchy, chaos in Punjab: Sukhbir Chandigarh: The announcement of Assembly election dates signals the end of ''anarchy and chaos'' in Punjab, said Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday as he accused the ruling Congress of misgovernance.

DES44 UP-PRIYANKA Priyanka starts virtual poll campaign, says won't let women be ignored Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday kickstarted her party's virtual campaign ahead of the UP Assembly polls and said women are at the centre of discourse in the state and she won’t let them be ignored.

DES36 UP-POLLS-AKHILESH People waiting to uproot BJP govt in UP: Akhilesh Lucknow: People of Uttar Pradesh are waiting to bid goodbye to the BJP government on March 10 when votes will be counted, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday welcoming the announcement of the assembly poll schedule for UP and four other states.

DES35 UP-POLLS-MAYAWATI Check violation of poll code by ruling party: Mayawati to EC Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday welcomed the announcement of dates for the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and four other states but urged the Election Commission to check the ''tendency'' in the ruling BJP of ''violating'' the model code of conduct. DES31 UP-POLLS-YOGI BJP to get 'overwhelming majority', says Yogi after EC announces poll dates Lucknow (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday welcomed the announcement of poll dates in the state and said the BJP will return to power with an ''overwhelming majority''.

DES11 UP-POLLS-PARAMILITARY UP to get 150 CAPF companies in first phase for polls Noida: In view of the forthcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, a total of 150 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel are being provided to the state by the Centre in the first phase, officials said.

DES32 UKD-AAP-LD BJP Uttarakhand: Ravindra Jugran quits AAP, rejoins BJP Dehradun: AAP leader Ravindra Jugran on Saturday quit the party and rejoined the ruling BJP, saying it was like homecoming for him. DES1 UKD-COVID-CURBS Poll-bound U’khand bans political rallies till Jan 16 Dehradun: Political rallies, dharnas and demonstrations have been banned in poll-bound Uttarakhand till January 16 in view of the rising coronavirus cases, according to an official order. DES54 HP-VIRUS-CASES Himachal sees record one-day spike of 728 coronavirus cases Shimla: Himachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded 728 fresh COVID-19 cases, its biggest single-day jump in infections in the last several months, pushing the state's virus tally to 2,31,587, a health official said.

DES52 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Two deaths, 4,108 fresh virus cases in Rajasthan Jaipur: Two more people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Saturday as 4,108 new cases pushed the state’s infection count to 9,70517, according to an official bulletin.

